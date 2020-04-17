Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Apr. 17, 2020: GILD, NOK, INVH, THMO, LOGM
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Gilead (GILD) - Optimistic sentiment on the company's anti-viral COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, is one of the top reasons the stock market is trading sharply higher Friday morning. Some are downplaying the optimism; former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said early remdesivr data is "not a slam dunk by any means."
- Nokia (NOK) - Questionable takeover chatter related to Nokia had shares up about 11% from lows Thursday.
- Invitation Homes (INVH) - Hedge fund manager Jim Chanos of Kynikos said Thursday he is short the stock.
- ThermoGenesis (THMO) - A play on coronavirus antibody fast detection testing.
- LogMeIn (LOGM) - A play on virtualization of face-to-face tech support.
