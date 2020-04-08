Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Wed., Apr. 8, 2020: BIDU, SLGG, ALGT, LIVX, RCII
Today's 5 Stock Ideas:
- Baidu (BIDU) - A sympathy play following a fraud report on iQIYI (IQ) from short sellers Wolfpack and Muddy Waters Research. As of late 2019, Baidu owned nearly 60% of iQIYI.
- Super League Gaming (SLGG) - A gaming play. Reported a 20% increase in registered users during March.
- Allegiant (ALGT) - A play on the embattled airline space. The company expects its airline capacity will be down 80-90% in April and May and said its burning up to $2.5 million per day.
- LiveXLive (LIVX) - The company won global streaming rights for linear and digital broadcasts of Global Citizen & WHO's "One World: Together At Home" special.
- Rent-A-Center (RCII) - A non-grocery retail idea. The company said most of its stores remain open and are seeing demand for essential goods like appliances and computers. Rent-A-Center ended Q1 with $185 million in cash and $362 million in debt.
