Barron's Picks And Pans: Post-Pandemic Ideas, Safe Dividends And More

This weekend's Barron's examines the health of both the advertising industry and the internet.

Other featured articles offer retail and biotech picks for after the pandemic, as well as relatively safe dividend aristocrats.

Also, the prospects for a top telecom, the iPhone maker and more.

"Google and Facebook Can't Save the Advertising Industry This Time" by Eric J. Savitz points out that the advertising world is in crisis and there won't be an industry bright spot like there was in 2008. See what that could mean for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and many others.

Savitz's "Why You Don't Have to Worry About the Internet's Health" shows why the internet is doing just fine, even though Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) says video streaming is up 38% and video chats and internet phone calls have soared 212%.

In "Retail Winners and Losers for When We Can Spend Again," Jack Hough suggests that now is the time to consider what post-pandemic retail will look like. How might Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and many others fare?

Can Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) or Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) weather the coronavirus crisis with payouts intact, if not higher? See Lawrence C. Strauss' "These 8 Aristocrats Have Safe Dividends. (Safe Being a Relative Term Right Now.)"

In Lauren R. Rublin's "7 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Post-Pandemic World," see why the life sciences sector will emerge as a winner from the current crisis and Chinese biotechs look appealing. How about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)?

"The Dividends of Large Banks Look Safe for Now" by Strauss shows why payouts from Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) and their peers look safe for a variety of reasons.

See how several recession scenarios would affect business at AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and its ability to maintain its payout, according to an analyst featured in Nicholas Jasinski's "What Would It Take to Cut AT&T's Dividend?"

In "Apple Earnings Estimates Keep Falling. The Debate Is Whether to Buy the Stock," Savitz discusses why Wall Street analysts continue to ratchet down their financial forecasts and target prices for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

