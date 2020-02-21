Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Feb. 21, 2020: PEP, SDGR, ZS, DPW, HPQ
Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday
- Pepsi (PEP) - Pepsi shares were quiet Friday morning amid a warning from Coca-Cola (KO) related to the coronavirus outbreak. While Coke reaffirmed its FY20 guidance, it said it would see a $0.01-$0.02 EPS impact during Q1 related to the outbreak. Coke shares were down about 0.3% on the warning. At the end of Q3, Coca-Cola reported about 15% of its total sales came from the Asia-Pacific region; Pepsi's sales to the same region were about 4% of the company's total sales figure.
- Schrodinger (SDGR) - Shares rallied more than 30% on Thursday following a bullish report from short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research. Left likened the company behind the Feb. 6-IPO to an "early-stage Tesla." The stock continued higher Friday morning, up another 7%.
- Zscaler (ZS) - The company reported a Q2 beat but gave Q3 EPS guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate. Shares were down nearly 12% amid the guidance. Needham analyst Alex Henderson told investors to buy the dip following the report.
- DPW Holdings (DPW) - The stock was up nearly 70% in pre-market action following news its Gresham Worldwide unit won a $1.4 million order from a leading defense & aerospace company.
- HP Inc. (HPQ) - Will report quarterly results after the close on Mon., Feb. 24. On Thursday the company reported its Board adopted a shareholder rights plan that "should encourage Xerox (XRX) (or anyone else seeking to acquire the Company) to negotiate with the Board prior to attempting to impose some combination."
Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchShort Sellers Pre-Market Outlook