Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Fri., Feb. 21, 2020: PEP, SDGR, ZS, DPW, HPQ

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Benzinga Pro's Stocks To Watch For Friday

  • Pepsi (PEP) - Pepsi shares were quiet Friday morning amid a warning from Coca-Cola (KO) related to the coronavirus outbreak. While Coke reaffirmed its FY20 guidance, it said it would see a $0.01-$0.02 EPS impact during Q1 related to the outbreak. Coke shares were down about 0.3% on the warning. At the end of Q3, Coca-Cola reported about 15% of its total sales came from the Asia-Pacific region; Pepsi's sales to the same region were about 4% of the company's total sales figure.
  • Schrodinger (SDGR) - Shares rallied more than 30% on Thursday following a bullish report from short seller Andrew Left of Citron Research. Left likened the company behind the Feb. 6-IPO to an "early-stage Tesla." The stock continued higher Friday morning, up another 7%. 
  • Zscaler (ZS) - The company reported a Q2 beat but gave Q3 EPS guidance which was below the analyst consensus estimate. Shares were down nearly 12% amid the guidance. Needham analyst Alex Henderson told investors to buy the dip following the report.
  • DPW Holdings (DPW) - The stock was up nearly 70% in pre-market action following news its Gresham Worldwide unit won a $1.4 million order from a leading defense & aerospace company.
  • HP Inc. (HPQ) - Will report quarterly results after the close on Mon., Feb. 24. On Thursday the company reported its Board adopted a shareholder rights plan that "should encourage Xerox (XRX) (or anyone else seeking to acquire the Company) to negotiate with the Board prior to attempting to impose some combination."

Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron ResearchShort Sellers Pre-Market Outlook

 

Related Articles (DPW + HPQ)

Big Week Of Earnings Ahead Featuring Cisco, Nvidia, UnderArmour, Among Others
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
BlackRock, France, Germany Govts. Seek $500M Investment For Their Joint Climate Fund
Xerox Continues Pursuit Of HP By Showing The Money, $24 Billion That Is
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga