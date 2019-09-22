Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the meat alternative leader and a Chinese conglomerate.

Bearish calls last week included a specialty retailer and steel giant.

Another roller coaster week for the markets ended with big U.S. indexes in the red, led by the Dow Jones industrial average's less than 1% decline.

The week began with a spike in oil prices in the wake of an attack on Saudi production facilities. Autoworkers went on strike, and the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate again, a move not universally supported. And there was more drama out of Washington in the past week.

Bulls

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is well-positioned to win a notable share of the worldwide alternative meat market, according to Jayson Derrick's "Barclays Says Beyond Meat Has The Beef Investors Crave."

Dave Royse's "KeyBanc: Alibaba Investors May Not Realize Value Of TikTok Marketing" shows why Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) may see a much bigger benefit from trendy social media content marketing than investors know.

In "ON Semiconductor Valuation Is Attractive Ahead Of Earnings Acceleration, Benchmark Says In Bullish Initiation," Shanthi Rexaline looks at ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).

"DA Davidson: Buy Grubhub On Weakness After Chanos Shorts Stock" by Priya Nigam details why investors may want to take advantage of recent weakness in GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) shares.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Option Trader Makes Big Bet On 17% Upside In Salesforce" and "Cowen: Lululemon's Chicago Store Could Set New Retail Standard."

Bears

One analyst thinks the recent optimism in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) appears misplaced. So says "JPMorgan: Why GE's Earnings Beat Wasn't Really A Beat" by Wayne Duggan.

In Jayson Derrick's "Bernstein: Costco Overvalued By 'Pretty Much Every Measure,'" see why not much has changed in the underlying Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) story.

Shanthi Rexaline's "US Steel Joins Chorus of Steelmakers Warning Of Q3 Underperformance" takes a look at why United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) offered the latest warning of worsening fundamentals in the industry.

"Akamai Technologies Receives Downgrade Amid Streaming Excitement" by Brett Hershmann examines the valuation of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) and what any coming M&A could mean for the company.

Be sure to check out "OECD: Global Growth Slowing Further, Hampered by Trade Disagreements" and "Germany Joins France In Pushing Back Against Facebook's Libra" for additional bearish calls.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.