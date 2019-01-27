Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a top coffee purveyor and two media giants.

Bearish calls included a leading automaker and a crumbling conglomerate.

After more volatility early in the holiday-shortened week, the major U.S. indexes eked out tiny gains by the time Friday's session concluded. The new earnings season rolled on, and after a shaky start, investors seemed to be positive overall. And at the end of the week it looked like there might be some good news about the government shutdown.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor-favorite stocks. The following are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Citron Claims Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Just What Twitter Needs," Elizabeth Balboa shows why one noted short seller has reversed course on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Can one politician really reinvigorate the platform?

"Analysts Bullish On Starbucks Despite Fast-Moving Chinese Competition" by Brett Hershman reveals why significant upside exists for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX). Check out the encouraging signs.

The landscape looks promising for the new, bigger The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), according to Dave Royse's "The Mouse And Murdoch's House: Morgan Stanley Bullish On Post-Deal Landscape For Fox, Disney."

Priya Nigam's "Raymond James Raises Comcast Price Target To Reflect Sky Synergies, Broadband Sub Growth" suggests that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) may be the best-positioned large-cap telecom company. Find out why.

For additional bullish calls, also have a look at "Analysts Stand By Johnson & Johnson Despite Earnings Pullback" and "Morgan Stanley Upgrades Walmart, Says Premium Valuation Is Justified."

Bears

"Susquehanna Downgrades Intel, Questions Management's Guidance" by Jayson Derrick shows why one analyst feels a bullish stance on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) can no longer be justified after the chipmaker's earnings report.

Dave Royse's "Ford's Outlook May Be Too Optimistic, Analysts Say After Q4 Print" discusses Wall Street's skepticism about the turnaround at Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). See what negatives remain.

In Wayne Duggan's "Gordon Haskett: Will GE Have Equity Value Once Asset Sales Are Over?" see what some believe may be left after General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) divests itself of its health care segment and other businesses.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) should be sold by investors, says a key analyst featured in "CenturyLink Is 'Poorly Positioned,' Guggenheim Says In Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick. See what's behind the bearish case.

Be sure to check out "Raymond James Downgrades Northern Trust On Outlook Concerns" and "Benzinga

on Twitter.