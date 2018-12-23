Market Overview

Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Ford, Hilton, Netflix And More

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2018 10:24am   Comments
  • Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.
  • Bullish calls included a Detroit automaker and a video streaming giant.
  • Bearish calls included a social media and financial giants.

December has been brutal for stock investors, with major U.S. indexes down 6 percent or so for the past week and at least 13 percent since the beginning of the month. Last week saw a Federal Reserve rate hike and reset expectations for more hikes next year. And while the farm bill was signed into law, that was largely overshadowed by concerns about a possible government shutdown and other chaos in Washington.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

Jayson Derrick's "MKM Expects Netflix To Post 30% Returns For The Next 5 Years" examines why, despite the background noise, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) remains on track to generate strong earnings.

See why the prospects for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) are not as grim as they might seem, according to Elizabeth Balboa's "Morgan Stanley: Ford Primed To Be 'Valuable Part Of Auto 2.0'."

In "Home Depot And Lowe's Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says," Dave Royse shows why Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) stock is like a good old house with solid underlying structure and strong prospects.

"Nike Leads Dow After Rock-Solid Q2 Report: A Sell-Side Roundup" by Brett Hershman reveals which analyst made Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) a top pick and which others see upside potential and a good entry point.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Macquarie: Coca-Cola A Winner With BodyArmor Investment As Pepsi's Gatorade Cedes Share," see why The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) investment in a sports drink maker is a win for both parties.

Bears

In Wayne Duggan's "Twitter Sinks After Citron Calls It 'The Harvey Weinstein Of Social Media'," see why a noted short seller did not pull any punches in calling Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) a "toxic" stock for investors.

Priya Nigam's "Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says" discusses what it means that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has kept mum on the criminal charges filed by Malaysia.

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) faces concerning industry trends and negative product headwinds, says "Bank Of America Turns Bearish On Best Buy, Says Retailer Could Miss Q4 Comp Estimate" by Jayson Derrick.

"Analyst: Alternative Accommodation Leaders Will Surpass Top Hotel Chains Volume By 2021" by Brett Hershman discusses what trends in hospitality mean for the likes of Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT).

In "Cyclical Pressure, Pricing Weakness To Set Back Hertz, Morgan Stanley Says," Elizabeth Balboa looks at why one analyst now recommends reducing exposure to Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ).

Be sure to check out 5 Risks Cannabis Investors Need To Understand as well.

Posted-In: best buy Citron Research Coca-cola Ford Goldman Sachs hertz globalShort Sellers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

