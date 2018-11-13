Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hot Stocks Among Short Sellers: Tilray Becoming 'The Tesla Of The Pharma Sector'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 13, 2018 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Hot Stocks Among Short Sellers: Tilray Becoming 'The Tesla Of The Pharma Sector'
Related
Earnings Scheduled For November 13, 2018
Citron Still Short Tilray, Notes Canopy Growth Is The 'Global Leader' In Cannabis
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)
Related
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Energous among consumer gainers; Earnings related stocks dominate losers (Seeking Alpha)

FIS Astec Analytics released its latest weekly list of the hottest stocks among short sellers, and two popular cannabis stocks are still on the list.

Cannabis Skeptics

Cannabis stocks have been on fire in recent months thanks to Canadian legalization in October and statewide legalization measures in Michigan and Missouri that passed last week in the U.S.

According to FIS Astec, short sellers continue to pile into cannabis play Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). The volatile cannabis stock is down 24 percent in the past month, but short sellers are betting on more downside ahead. In the past week, FIS Astec reports short sellers increased their bearish bets, upping volume by 3 percent and the stock’s utilization rate by 0.5 percent.

"Tilray, the Canada-based provider of cannabis products to the pharmaceutical industry, is fast becoming the Tesla of the pharmaceutical sector, exhibiting significant volatility, recording highs and lows in quick succession," FIS Astec wrote. Tilray reports earnings Tuesday afternoon.

Cannabis play and beverage company New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) also made this week’s list. FIS Astec said New Age’s short interest volume was up 18 percent last week, while its utilization dropped to 63 percent.

As of Nov. 9, financial analytics firm S3 Analytics reported a total outstanding short position of more than $3.35 billion in cannabis stocks alone.

Other Short Stocks

FIS Astec’s top short idea of the week is Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI). Utilization was up 16 percent to 93 percent on the week.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is another top short idea this week. FIS Astec said short volume in the solar power solutions company is up 242 percent since late June and the current utilization rate is maxed out at 100 percent.

After a three-week absence, Chinese auto company Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) returned to the hottest shorts list this week after utilization increased from 52 percent to 64 percent last week.

Finally, short sellers are betting the recent precipitous drop in oil prices is bad news for Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP). Last week, short volume dropped 5 percent and utilization dropped to 79 percent. Some short sellers may simply be taking profits on the stock, which is already down 54.1 percent in the past three months.

Related Links:

Even Marijuana Bulls Are Becoming Skeptical Of US-Listed Cannabis Stock Prices

What Jeff Sessions' Resignation Could Mean For Cannabis Stocks

Posted-In: FIS Astec Analytics S3 AnalyticsShort Sellers Short Ideas Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENPH + HCLP)

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 17, 2018
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TLRY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Alibaba Pops 3% On Trade Optimism, And This Chart Shows More Room To Rise (Before It Fails)

Analysts Weigh In On The FDA's Position On E-Cigarettes, Menthols