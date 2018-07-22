Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AbbVie, Netflix, Philip Morris, Wells Fargo And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included a leading big bank and an video streaming giant.

Bearish calls included giants in tobacco and social media.

The new earnings reporting season has gotten off to a strong start, offsetting the concerns about the effects of trade wars and rising inflation. The broader markets eked tiny gains for the week, though the Nasdaq is up about 5 percent since the beginning of July, leading the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"3 Reasons Why BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Netflix After Bumpy Q2" by Jayson Derrick looks at the catalysts that make Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) more attractive after its latest earnings report.

In "KBW Upgrades Wells Fargo Despite Q2 Miss, Says Valuation 'Compelling'," Craig Jones examines what should account for most of the earnings growth at Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from 2018 to 2020.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley: Nvidia 'The Cleanest Growth Story In Semis,' With New Products Ahead'" shows why the weak outlook for the NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gaming business is nothing to fret about.

Winners in "'Convergence' Is Key: Credit Suisse Weighs In On The Telecom And Media Sector" by Ezra Schwarzbaum include CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ).

In Bill Haddad's "Roku Customer Acceleration Turns KeyBanc Incrementally Bullish," see what one analyst thinks could drive additional upside for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the second quarter.

Bears

"AbbVie's Stock Hit By Citron Tweet" by Wayne Duggan points out what may make AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) stock a strong short idea, in the wake of comments by the FDA aimed at supporting biosimilar drug development.

In Hannah Genig's "Macquarie Downgrades Twitter, Says Valuation 'Will Likely Limit Upside'," see what concerns offset one key analyst's positive outlook on the fundamentals at Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) quarterly results didn't please investors, according to "Philip Morris' Weakness In Japan, South Korea Sparks Cowen Downgrade" by Jayson Derrick.

In "American Tower Downgraded Ahead Of Earnings," Elizabeth Balboa takes a look at a recent development at American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) that may create headwind in the near term.

Craig Jones's "Rockwell Automation's Growth Deceleration Triggers Goldman Sachs Downgrade" examines why Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) stock is not expected to outperform going forward.

