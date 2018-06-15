Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Oprah Effect: Apple, Winfrey Sign Multiyear Programming Deal

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2018 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
The Oprah Effect: Apple, Winfrey Sign Multiyear Programming Deal
Related AAPL
Why Apple And Its Suppliers Aren't Moving In Step
This Day In Market History: Pandora Goes Public
Value Idea of the Month Part — (GuruFocus)

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey is credited in some part for helping Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) stock outperform the broader market in her roles of brand ambassador, large shareholder and board member.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clearly hoping the same effect will help boost its stock valuation north of the milestone $1-trillion mark.

What Happened

Apple and Winfrey reached a multiyear deal for original programming, CNN reported Friday afternoon. The iPhone maker appears to be eyeing a major push in the streaming video space, although it's unclear what the extent of Winfrey's on-screen presence will be. The company merely confirmed Winfrey's "projects will be released as part of a lineup of original content from Apple."

Why It's Important

Apple already has agreements with Hollywood stars for original content, including Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer and Kevin Durant, according to CNN. Winfrey adds a "new level of star power" to the list given her loyal followers and status as a cultural force.

Apple may need an iconic name like Winfrey to compete in the ultracompetitive streaming video space, especially after Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) signed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to a multiyear deal.

What's Next

Apple's agreement with Winfrey was foreshadowed months ago when Senior Vice President Eddy Cue told CNN that Apple doesn't "really know how to create shows." By signing Winfrey, Cupertino will have a seasoned television vet in its roster.

Related Links:

Citron Says Netflix Bulls Need A 'Reality Check'

Has Apple Been Planning A Streaming Service Since Before Tim Cook?

Photo by Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: Citron Research cnn Obama Oprah Winfrey streaming videoShort Sellers Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NFLX)

Why Apple And Its Suppliers Aren't Moving In Step
This Day In Market History: Pandora Goes Public
Don't Get Caught Up In Tech ETF Fears
AI, SOAR, Containers: Investors Predict What's Next For Cybersecurity
Citron Says Netflix Bulls Need A 'Reality Check'
More Central Bank News As ECB Follows Fed Rate Hike With Tapering Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.