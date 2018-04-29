Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Tesla And More

Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included two tech giants and some investor conference picks.

Bearish calls included semiconductor makers and REITs.

The broader equity markets are around 2 percent higher over the past month, thanks in part to the largely solid first-quarter results that have been posted thus far. And Benzinga has continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks.

Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Alphabet Isn't Facebook, Stifel Says In Upgrade" by Jayson Derrick shows why one analyst turned bullish on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) after its quarterly results, citing its privacy efforts in relation to other tech giants.

In "Why A Tesla-SpaceX Partnership Makes Sense, According To Morgan Stanley," Elizabeth Balboa examines how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX are expected to offer mutually beneficial services to one another.

Jayson Derrick's "Bulls On Parade: Wall Street Reacts To Microsoft's Q3" presents the responses from a number of analysts to the latest Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) quarterly results and stock rally.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has an edge in its efforts to fend off competitors in the grocery space, says Wayne Duggan's "Analyst: Walmart's Personal Shoppers Are A Key Advantage In Grocery Delivery."

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Top Ideas From The 2018 Sohn Conference: Box, Bitcoin, Facebook, Palo Alto And More," see top investor picks such as GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) and Box Inc (NYSE: BOX).

Bears

"Bernstein's Sacconaghi Cuts Apple Estimates On Projections Of Weaker iPhone Sales" by Jayson Derrick looks at why one notable analyst lowered expectations on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of earnings.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Analyst: 5 Headwinds Facing Skyworks Solutions," see why its reliance on Apple could serve as a negative catalyst for semiconductor maker Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS).

Some analysts say investors should approach Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) with caution, according to "Bernstein Still Cautious On AMD Despite Big Quarter" by Wayne Duggan. Has AMD reached an inflection point?



In "Jim Chanos Reveals Short Thesis On A Couple Of Fast-Food Stocks," Jayson Derrick takes a look at some positions of a renowned short-seller, including Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) and Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE: EVHC).

Shanthi Rexaline's "Stifel Downgrades 3 Medical Office REITs As Rising Rates Pressure Cost Of Capital, Investment Spreads" examines the prospects for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and others.

