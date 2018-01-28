Benzinga has featured a look at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls featured the e-commerce leader and a social media giant.

Bearish calls included the iPhone maker and a struggling industrial giant.

With earnings reporting season in full swing, and as the World Economic Forum progressed in Switzerland, Benzinga continued to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Morgan Stanley Lifts Amazon Bull-Case Price Target To $2,100 On Ad Opportunity" by Elizabeth Balboa looks at why the advertising business at Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) prompted these target price increases.

In "Notorious Short Seller Andrew Left Likes Twitter's Fundamentals, Buyout Potential," Wayne Duggan shows what had this activist investor going long for a change. How much upside does he see for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)?

Shanthi Rexaline's "Amgen Will Make Shareholder-Friendly Moves In 2018, Argus Upgrades" examines what, according to one top research firm, Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) will do with repatriated cash.

Recently imposed tariffs are expected to benefit First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR), according to Taylor Cox's "Whirlpool, First Solar Among The Biggest Winners From Trump Tariff Decision."

In Bill Haddad's "Analyst: Dick's Sporting Goods Set For Strong 2018 With New Product, Strategic Investments," see what the projected key sales drivers are at Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS).

Also see 6 Reasons Why William Blair Turned Bullish On Abbot Laboratories for another bullish call.

Bears

"Apple Downgraded As Analyst Foresees A Wave Of New Challenges" by Brett Hershman points out why an expected boost from tax reform at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) may not be enough to offset limited future upside.

In Wayne Duggan's "How iPhone X Weakness Caused A Downgrade Of Sony," see why the close relationship between Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) and iPhone maker Apple may be about to come to an end.

Investors who hoped that woes at General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) were over were disappointed this past week. "Bad News Keeps Coming For GE" by Jayson Derrick looks at how a disappointing quarterly report also came with news that the SEC is investigating GE.

Craig Jones's "Barclays Loses Confidence In Newell Brands" examines how one key analyst reversed course on the stock after the past week's restructuring news announced by Newell Brands Inc (NYSE: NWL).

In "Analyst: United Continental Has Hit Peak Altitude," Jayson Derrick shows how an earnings report and subsequent investor update from United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) offered mixed news for one key analyst.

Be sure to check out Wynn Resorts Falls On CEO's Sexual Assault Allegations as well.

