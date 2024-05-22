These Top Industrial REITs Have Long Track Records of Dividend Growth

Industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) own and manage income-generating industrial properties, such as warehouses, distribution centers, logistics facilities, and manufacturing plants, and generate income by leasing the properties.

Investors in industrial REITs can benefit from the demand for space in the logistics and manufacturing sectors. The growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient supply chain management have contributed to the growth of the space in recent years. Similar to other REITs, industrial REITs are required to distribute a significant portion of their income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

If you're interested in investing in industrial REITs, here are two you could buy today.

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

EastGroup Properties EGP owns and manages a portfolio of industrial properties located in major Sunbelt markets with a focus on Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. Its portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

EastGroup currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share, equating to an annualized rate of $5.08 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.1% at the time of this writing.

On top of offering a high yield, EastGroup is a dividend-growth superstar. It has paid dividends for 31 consecutive years with 27 years of increases and zero reductions, including increases in each of the last 12 years.

Don't Miss:

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

First Industrial Realty Trust FR owns and operates a portfolio of logistics properties containing approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space. Its properties are concentrated in 15 major markets, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Central and South Florida, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, and Seattle.

First Industrial currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.48 per share, which gives its stock a yield of about 3.1% at the time of this writing.

While its yield may not be eye-popping, First Industrial has shown a strong dedication to growing its dividend. It has raised its annual dividend payment for 10 consecutive years, and its 15.6% hike in February has it on track for 2024 to mark the 11th consecutive year with an increase.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock