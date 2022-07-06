REITs Wednesday Morning: Weyerhaeuser +1.03%

The major real estate investment trusts opened generally higher Wednesday morning as the S&P 500 started out slightly in the green as well.

Weyerhaeuser Co WY started out the strongest among the big REITs, with a gain at the open of 1.03%. The higher price early takes it above the trading range top of mid to late-June, a positive sign perhaps.

Paying a 2.1% dividend at this price, the Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser is planning to release 2nd quarter results on July 29th. The REIT recently acquired more than 80,000 acres of timberland in North and South Carolina.

Invitation Homes Inc. INVH began Wednesday’s trading session with a gain of 1.30%. The lease-a-house real estate investment trust offers investors a dividend yield of 2.44% here.

Invitation Homes, in business since 2011, owns and leases over 80,000 homes across the country. With the price rise off of the mid-June lows continuing, investors may be signaling that they’ve priced in Fed rate hikes and inflation concerns.

STORE Capital Corp STOR is the only REIT among the majors that was unchanged in price just after the opening bell. The “single tenant operational real estate” company, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is paying a 5.79% dividend.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.