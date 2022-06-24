REITs Moving Up This Morning: Park Hotels And Invitation Homes Both Gaining

Park Hotels and Resorts Inc PK traded higher at the open this morning, gaining 1.48%, making up somewhat for a recent, steady downtrend.

The REIT owns Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort and Hilton San Francisco Union Square, among other properties. Park Hotels and Resorts pays a dividend significantly less than others in the sector, at just 0.15%.

Invitation Homes Inc INVH opened this morning up by 0.46%.

Invitation Homes offers investors a 2.51% dividend. In business for 10 years now, it began operations in Phoenix and now leases homes nationwide. The REIT went public in February 2017. Analysts at Jeffries initiated a “buy” rating on the company in April of this year. Invitation Homes owns enough homes now to house the entire nation of Iceland.

The Real Estate Select SPDR Fund XLRE, the REIT benchmark ETF, traded up 0.46% just after the opening this morning.

At this price, the exchange-traded fund of REITs pays out a 3.41% dividend. As this represents a wide, diversified group of REITs, it’s apparent that the sector may be stabilizing in price after a serious downdraft from late April to the present. Friday’s closing may give a better picture as investors prepared for the weekend.

Not investment advice. For educational purposes only.