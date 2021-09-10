 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Technology is Fueling Commercial Real Estate
Michael O'Connor  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 10, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:
How Technology is Fueling Commercial Real Estate

Photo by Étienne Beauregard-Riverin on Unsplash

When you think of innovation within the finance and technology sectors, do apartment buildings and mixed-use complexes come to mind? The commercial real estate industry might seem to have gone a long time without significant changes in the way it operates. 

However, fintech companies like Cadre — a real estate investment platform that provides accredited investors with the opportunity to invest in institutional quality real estate — and its induction into the 2021 Forbes Fintech 50, the sector is showing signs of rapid and significant forward movement. 

Cadre was placed within the prestigious group in part because of its development and use of proprietary technology involving advanced machine learning models and predictive analytics to match the right investment to the right investors. Technologies like these that have often been associated with only the largest and most cutting-edge tech companies are now being used across a variety of industries and market segments to improve productivity, efficiency, customer outcomes, and more.

Many Could be Turning to Commercial Real Estate

Numerous investors are weary of choppy markets and unknown yields as the Fed is unsure of inflation and economic factors. Even big tech standards such as the FAANG group - Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and fan favorites such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have shown hesitancy in the market.

Additionally, other alternative investments such as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Etherium have moved in many directions and may have reminded investors of their inherent risks and volatility.

With these and other factors (such as a hot real estate market) coming together, commercial real estate investing might be becoming a more attractive option for some.

No More Commercial Exclusion for Individuals

In regard to one of its primary goals as a company, Ryan Williams, Cadre’s Founder and CEO, stated, "We want to usher in a new era of institutional real estate investing for individuals, where they can invest alongside an experienced team such as ours, and alongside institutional investors, in a way they've never been able to do before." 

By using technology to help find markets and properties, Cadre takes away much of the difficulty involved in commercial real estate investing for investors across the nation. Topping it off, Cadre adds more data wrangling and tech applications for assisting investors to try and find the best opportunities for them by helping them choose from product-like offerings.

This all amounts to a unique push for democratization, innovation and positive social impact within a sector that seems to have been quite difficult for many people to break into for a long time. Ultimately, technology like the kind Cadre is using has been one of the significant drivers allowing this to happen.

Accredited investors, financial advisors and institutions who are interested can request access to the Cadre platform here. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Producer Price Index; Crude Oil Rises
Apple Manager Who Complained To Labor Relations Board Allegedly Fired For Disclosing Confidential Product-Related Information
Apple Car Said To Get A New Chief: What You Need To Know
Apple Should Bring 'Fortnite' Back On iPhone App Store, Says Epic Games, Armored With New South Korean Law
Why This PayPal Analyst Is Bullish On $2.7B Buyout Of Japan's Paidy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cadre Parnter ContentREIT Tech General Real Estate