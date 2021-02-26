Your investment in real estate can bring considerable benefits: passive income, stable cash flow, tax advantages and diversification. And if you're ready to make the leap to commercial real estate development, a firm with expertise and capital can deliver the confidence you need.

Caliber Real Estate Development is an Oklahoma City-based real estate development company that funds new investments and acts as an equity partner.

Learn more about Calibert Real Estate Development and how it can support your interest in real estate investment.

What is Caliber Real Estate Development?

Established in 2004, Caliber is a real estate development company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. It owns and is actively developing a real estate portfolio valued at more than $60 million.

Caliber's portfolio includes a variety of industrial properties throughout Oklahoma, 2 office buildings in Quail Springs Park in northwest Oklahoma City, several tracts of raw land and 3 residential communities in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The firm is always actively seeking new investments. Backed by Wexford Capital, a registered investment advisor with over $2 billion of assets under management, Caliber has the funding and experience to be a meaningful participant in virtually any real estate deal.

Who is Caliber for?

Caliber has experience both operating and developing real estate throughout the U.S. It also remains flexible in its investments and can serve as an equity partner on outside projects. An investment with Caliber Real Estate Development may be right for:

Commercial Developers and Property Owners

Caliber is in a position to be able to provide funding to other developers and commercial property owners through an outright purchase or joint venture. It can create a customized ownership structure for any situation. The firm will acquire single assets or portfolios, and it is also willing to purchase discounted debt.

Misleveraged Assets

Caliber typically closes with cash and finances after the fact. This makes the firm a perfect partner for owners and assets that are either overleveraged or misleveraged. Caliber will co-invest in a project with a local operating partner who has working knowledge of the asset, market and industry.

Unconventional Funding

In addition to recapitalizing stabilized assets, Caliber is always looking for new, unique projects that require an equity partner because of a lack of conventional financing. Because of its access to cash, Caliber is also an excellent option for a motivated seller due to liquidity needs.

How to Contact Caliber

The best way to get in contact with Caliber Real Estate Development is by phone at 405-702-1570. Visit the firm's website to learn more.

Caliber Portfolio Overview

Caliber specializes in purchasing, holding, and operating real estate projects across many different asset categories. Its portfolio includes commercial land, industrial properties, office developments and residential developments.

From large scale residential developments to -specialized industrial facilities, Caliber has the knowledge and experience to successfully develop any project. Take a quick look at its current holdings.

Commercial Land

Caliber's current commercial land development includes Quail Springs Park, Meadow Park and Grove Commercial Land.

Quail Springs Park is approximately 32 acres in northwest Oklahoma City, and it's located near the city's premiere shopping mall and other major retailers like Wal-Mart and Lowe's.

Meadow Park is 10 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. This parcel contains approximately 13 acres of C-3 Commercial, and approximately 11 acres of O-2 Office. Both water and sewer lines are within the vicinity of the property, as there are single family developments that neighbor the site.

The Grove is a multi-use, master-planned community. The residential portion has been Oklahoma's most successful neighborhood for the past 3 years. This development also has approximately 65 commercial acres.

Office Developments

Caliber Park includes the firm's 2 Class A office buildings. Each building is 3 stories with 42,000 rentable square footage.

The buildings are 20 minutes from downtown OKC and 25 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport. The area features several office buildings and is located near the shopping mall and other major retailers.

Residential Developments

Caliber's residential developments include The Grove, The Brook and Woodland Park.

The Grove has had the most housing starts of any neighborhood in Oklahoma for the past 3 years. There are 17 phases within the neighborhood that have been completed or are in development, and home prices range from $170,000 to more than $400,000. The 515 residential acres includes 2 clubhouses, fitness facilities and 2 pools — 1 resort style and 1 with water park features.

The Brook is 30 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City. It's currently selling homes in the 1st phase of development and developing lots in the 2nd phase. The area features a large splashpad, playground and a gazebo.

Woodland Park is currently selling homes in the 1st phases of development and is developing lots in the second phase. Multiple builders are available in Woodland Park, and it boasts amenities like pools, playgrounds and clubhouses.

Industrial Properties

Industrial properties are located throughout Oklahoma and include Sweetwater, Marlow and Duncan.

The Sweetwater location features a 12,000-square-foot office building and 200-square-foot wash bay equipment building on 10 acres. Sweetwater is near the Oklahoma and Texas border, about 2 hours west of Oklahoma City.

Marlow is 62 miles southwest of the city, and the Caliber property is 30.1 acres. The site features:

9,200-square-foot maintenance building

7,200-square-foot warehouse building

5,000-square-foot office building

3,000-square-foot tool shop building

4,000-square-foot acid dock

Mixing tanks, sand silo, a wash bay and detention pond

Duncan is 75 miles southwest of downtown Oklahoma City, and this11.56-acre Caliber property includes:

20,000-square-foot combo office shop

10,000-square-foot warehouse

25,000-square-foot main shop with 4 cranes and 11 bays

4,000-square-foot motor storage building

Two 4,000-square-foot buildings for paint and sandblasting

5,000-square-foot wash bay

3,000-square-foot blast booth

Partner with Caliber

Caliber Real Estate Development has the funding and experience to kickstart any real estate investment. The company always seeks opportunity, and it's leadership is open to new, unique projects.

Contact Caliber Real Estate today to learn more.