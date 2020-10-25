Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Sprouts Farmers Market, Mirati Therapeutics And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines the prospects for an iconic beverage giant in a post-pandemic world.

Other featured articles discuss emerging markets stock on the rise and where to find yield in utilities.

Also, the prospects for medical REITs, a supermarket operator, cancer-focused biotechs and more.

Cover story "Why Coke Could Be It Again" by Andrew Bary suggests that few big consumer companies have been hit harder by the pandemic than Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO). Yet, as people return to normal in a vaccinated world, the multinational beverage giant's global exposure could help it soar to new heights.

Reshma Kapadia's "These Emerging Market Stocks Can Rival U.S. Tech Giants" says that, after a down decade, emerging market stocks are looking up. A number of internet and health-care companies in overseas markets are still in their growth trajectories, offering big opportunities. Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) worth a look?

In "3 Medical REITs to Play a Return in Health Care," Darren Fonda makes the case that real estate investment trusts that specialize in health-care facilities are on solid footing and they have room to grow. Find out what Barron's likes about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) and a couple of its peers.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is on a roll, up 26% this year, according to "8 Utility Stocks That Offer Safe and Growing Yields" by Lawrence C. Strauss. But there is no shortage of yield elsewhere in the utility sector, along with some downside protection. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE: XEL) is just one of the Barron's picks.

In Eric Savitz's "Don't Ditch Big Tech Stocks. The Concerns Are Overblown," discover why, even as increasing regulatory scrutiny raises questions, the primary driver for companies such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been innovation and execution, not cheating and bullying.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Netflix, Pfizer And More

"Look Out for a Holiday-Shopping Head Fake" by Jack Hough examines why November might be the right time to dump department store stocks such as Kohl's Corp. (NYSE: KSS) and Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M) for tax losses. What about Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE)?

First Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) was a COVID-19 winner, and then it was a COVID -19 loser. So says Teresa Rivas's "Sprouts Stock Is Ready for a Rebound." After losing nearly a quarter of its value during the past three months, could this Phoenix-based supermarket chain operator be poised for a rebound?

In "Bullish on Tesla, Telehealth, and the Genomics Revolution," Evie Liu shares why the CEO of ARK Investment is a student of disruption innovation, and why thinks Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will leave Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and others in a cloud of dust.

Bill Alpert's "Cancer Meeting Could Ignite These Biotech Stocks" is focused on this year's ENA Symposium, in which cancer researchers convene online to see new data on drugs being tested by a host of biotech companies. Discover why Barron's thinks Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) will be one of the most widely watched.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How much you would pay under Biden's and Trump's tax plans

How the presidential candidates' tax plans would help — and hurt — the economy

What a blue wave could mean for the bond market

Why 2021 will be a challenge for investors

Why tech sector valuations are cause for concern

What diesel gas market may signal about the economy

The next battle in the electric vehicle wars

Whether leveraged buyouts are bouncing back

Whether China's bonds are as safe as Treasuries

Whether it is time to try Thailand's stock market

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

