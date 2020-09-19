Check Out Derek Jeter's Tampa Estate On The Market For $29M

Former professional baseball player Derek Jeter's estate built on Davis Islands in Tampa, Florida is on the market for $29 million.

It's reportedly the most expensive and largest mansion built on Davis Islands and has been nicknamed by the locals as St. Jetersburg. The custom-designed private estate is built on 345 feet of open bay and is currently being rented out to Tom Brady.

Jeter is the CEO and part-owner of the Miami Marlins. He spent his 20-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees.

The stylish and pricey waterfront property on Davis Islands is ideal for a buyer after impeccable attention to detail in conjunction with the impressive security and privacy of the property. Size-wise the property is situated in South Tampa and is just under 22,000 square feet.

The mansion has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, eight half bathrooms and a seating area and fireplace, two spacious custom closets, a spa-like bath with steam shower, and opens to a private balcony.

There is also a wine cellar, an in-home movie theater, a professional gym for training, an in-law suite, as well as an au-pair wing complete with a living area and kitchen.

There is an outdoor kitchen and grilling area, full home generator and an air-conditioned garage to accommodate six cars.