Check Out This Westhampton Beachfront Compound In The Hamptons For $28M

Investing in a modern luxury property in the Hamptons is a highly attractive option for many. Check out this 12,000 square foot Westhampton Beach Oceanfront Compound which soars high above the dunes in one of the most desirable locations priced at $28 million.

The Hamptons is situated on eastern Long Island's South Fork, with a number of seaside communities it is a well-known summer destination for affluent New Yorkers.

The property on 181 Dune Rd, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and is the pinnacle of opulent oceanfront living, at 150 ft. of Prime Oceanfront jetty protected beach with a 43 ft. heated gunite pool, hot tub, cabana and expansive 5,000 sq. ft. cedar wood porch for your outdoor enjoyment and oceanfront entertaining. You can experience the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

The kitchen features unique quartz countertops, sleek cabinetry and a large center waterfall quartz island. The second level of the luxurious master suite with a seating area and gas fireplace. The place has a gym, spa-inspired marble bathroom with custom double vanity with a soaking tub and sauna. The master suite has a custom design walk-in closets.

The family room-office features a gas fireplace, wet bar and sweeping views of the ocean with a private deck and views of Moniebogue Bay with amazing sunsets.