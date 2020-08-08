Check Out This Los Angeles Luxury Penthouse On Elm St. For $19.5M

Fancy moving to Los Angeles in Southern California where Hollywood's movie stars and A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen Degeneres, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside?

Why not check out this luxury penthouse in the Century Plaza glass tower, designed by Pei Cobb Freed, the penthouse provides unparalleled panoramic views with floor to ceiling glass and 11-foot ceilings. Architect Pei Cobb Freed and partners have also designed the iconic U.S. Bank Tower in LA.

The residence at PH 40B is a four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom residence with a den complete with a formal entry foyer that leads directly into the expansive great room featuring a gas fireplace and access to the terrace offering panoramic views.

The condo has exclusive 24-hour amenities including a guard-gated entrance, pool, spa, fitness center, screening room, library, game room, wine storage, dining rooms, and concierge.

The master bedroom features a private terrace, dual walk-in closets, and two en-suite master bathrooms. Combining the ultimate in privacy and distinction, this residence features a private elevator lobby.