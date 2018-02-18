Barron's Picks And Pans: GE, Under Armour, Lam Research And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers a look at the prospects for a troubled industrial giant.

Other featured articles offer four stock picks for an aging bull market and the prospects for real estate investment trusts as interest rates rise.

Also, whether an embattled athletic-wear maker is turning around and it is time to take profits at a top homebuilder.

"General Electric's Dim Prospects" by Andrew Bary examines why the slide in the shares of troubled industrial giant General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has attracted bargain hunters. See why Barron's warns that business challenges in GE's aerospace, power and other businesses could send shares down another 10 percent or more.

Jack Hough's "4 Stock Picks for an Aging Bull Market" makes the case that it's time for investors to think about how and when the bull market will end and what will perform well. See why Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) and others may be well-positioned for the later stages of this long market rally.

In "REITs Are Sending a Powerful Buy Signal," Andrew Bary, points out that the attraction of real estate investment trusts such as Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) and others is enhanced as rising interest rates have depressed industry shares. Discover why Barron's believes REITs are best viewed as stock/bond hybrids.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury topped 2.9 percent last week, according to "Finding Safe Payouts as Interest Rates Rise" by Lawrence C. Strauss. Internally generated cash flow is now even more important for dividend support. The 12 stocks featured in this article should have plenty of room to raise their dividends, says Barron's.

In follow-up article "Bulls and Bears Battle Over Under Armour," find out why athletic-wear maker Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) has been the biggest short play around. And while earnings saw an uptick, are expanding inventories a problem? Does the revenue upside represent a turning point for the business?

"Taking a Chance on Hovnanian Shares" by Brett Arends shows why the share price of heavily indebted homebuilder Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) reflects the worst-case scenario. While the stock could go a lot higher, would most investors be well-advised to take profits as Barron's suggests?

Also in this week's Barron's:

The ghost of inflation reappears

Why not to wish for a stronger dollar

Cash as king -- and a harbinger of doom

Tech giants rewarding shareholders

What keeps investors awake at night

Milk prices finally show signs of stirring

Why Latin America is suddenly outperforming

Whether the market rebound is setting up the next correction

