Tri Pointe Homes, now a subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry, CEO Doug Bauer said Wednesday that the newly approved bipartisan housing bill is unlikely to solve America’s affordability crisis, arguing the real barriers to affordable housing lie at the state and local level rather than in Washington.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Bauer said the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act offers only marginal benefits for market-rate homebuilders such as Tri Pointe Homes Inc., despite investor optimism around the legislation.

"The need for housing and a broader supply of affordable housing really has to happen at the state and local level," Bauer said. "It’s not going to be fixed at the federal level."

Bauer, however, said the market may be overestimating the bill’s impact on private homebuilders.

While the legislation could modestly reduce red tape around environmental reviews, Bauer said it primarily focuses on public housing and federal funding for low-income housing rather than stimulating market-rate construction.

Housing Demand Depends On Confidence

Bauer also pushed back on the common view that mortgage rates are the primary driver of housing demand.

"Interest rates don’t drive demand," he said. "What drives demand for housing are jobs and consumer confidence."

According to Bauer, housing markets have remained choppy for the past two years as economic uncertainty, inflation and rising gas prices have weakened buyer confidence.

That comes as U.S. housing starts fell 15.4% in May to an annualized rate of 1.18 million units, the lowest level since 2020, signaling broader weakness in residential construction.

Bauer said affordability has improved somewhat, with home prices in B and C markets down roughly 10% to 15% over the past two years and A-market pricing down about 5% to 10%.

Regulatory Costs In Focus

Bauer’s comments also add to the growing debate over what is truly driving America’s housing crisis.

Lawmakers, including Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), have argued that Wall Street investors buying single-family homes are squeezing families out of the market. Bauer instead pointed to local regulation as the larger structural problem.

Using California as an example, Bauer said zoning restrictions, CEQA environmental reviews, fees and permitting delays significantly increase housing costs.

A recent National Association of Home Builders study found federal, state and local regulations add an average of $131,734 to the cost of a typical new single-family home, equal to 26.4% of the final sale price.

"The federal government isn’t going to fix home prices and supply," Bauer said. "It’s really a state and local issue."

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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