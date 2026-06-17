Elizabeth Warren's New Housing Bill Could Stop Wall Street From Buying Up Family Homes

A bipartisan housing bill unveiled Tuesday and backed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could block private equity firms from buying single-family homes, a move aimed at making homeownership more accessible for American families amid soaring housing costs.

The legislation, called the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, is being framed as the biggest U.S. housing reform package in more than 30 years.

Warren's bipartisan legislation includes more than 45 provisions designed to boost housing supply, cut costs and improve affordability. The bill would also penalize corporate landlords that violate housing regulations, with fines redirected toward housing initiatives.

Warren said the legislation would strengthen programs such as the Community Development Block Grant to help speed aid to disaster-hit areas.

Inside Warren's Housing Plan

Warren said the bill could reshape the housing market by removing regulatory barriers and encouraging communities to build more homes. It includes an "Innovation Fund" to reward communities expanding housing supply. The legislation also targets rural housing, aiming to preserve affordable housing for 400,000 families, while supporting manufactured housing by removing outdated requirements.

The bill's push to curb private equity ownership comes as debate continues over what is driving America's housing crisis.

The Real Housing Problem?

The broader affordability debate centers on supply and demand. Critics argue investor competition pushes home prices higher, while others say limited housing supply remains the bigger structural problem. Supporters of Sethi's viewpoint point to states such as Texas, where continued construction has helped stabilize prices.

Million-Dollar Starter Homes

Housing affordability pressures continue to intensify. A Zillow analysis found starter homes now cost $1 million in 242 U.S. cities, roughly triple the number seen in February 2020.

With the median U.S. home price at $418,000, affordability remains stretched. Buyers are spending about 42% of their income on housing, underscoring the pressure facing families.

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