Why Single Gen Z Women Are Outpacing Men In Buying Homes Right Now

Single Gen Z women are buying homes at significantly higher rates than their male counterparts, even as affordability pressures continue weighing on younger Americans entering the housing market.

According to survey data from the National Association of Realtors, single Gen Z women accounted for 35% of homebuyers in their generation, while single Gen Z men represented 18%.

The survey tracked Americans who purchased homes between July 2024 and June 2025. Overall, Gen Z buyers still represented just 4% of all homebuyers during the period as elevated mortgage rates and high home prices continued limiting affordability.

The report also showed first-time buyers across all age groups fell to the lowest level recorded since 1981.

Housing Affordability Pressures Build

The findings come as borrowing costs continue climbing across the U.S. housing market.

Earlier this week, Mortgage News Daily data showed the average U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage rate rising to 6.75%, the highest level since July 2025. Market commentary account The Kobeissi Letter warned rates could soon move above 7%.

Higher borrowing costs have added pressure on younger Americans already facing elevated home prices and student debt burdens.

The median U.S. home sales price stood at $417,700 last month, according to NAR.

Many Gen Z buyers are increasingly relying on outside financial support to enter the housing market.

Earlier this month, a LendingTree survey found that 80% of Gen Z homeowners received financial assistance for down payments as affordability pressures intensified.

Why Women Are Outpacing Men

NAR Deputy Chief Economist Jessica Lautz told the Associated Press that women are increasingly embracing homeownership as a form of independence.

The report noted that women now outpace men in college attendance, which can support higher earning potential over time.

The trend has also been building for decades. According to NAR data, single women represented a quarter of all homebuyers during the July 2024 through June 2025 period, compared to 11% for single men.

Financial Stress Still Weighs On Gen Z

Despite the rise in Gen Z female homeowners, younger buyers continue facing mounting financial pressure.

A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 80% of Gen Z investors using speculative assets such as crypto and sports betting said they felt "financially behind."

Despite those pressures, some Gen Z buyers continue entering the housing market through aggressive saving, family support and first-time buyer assistance programs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock