Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, pushed back against the idea that real estate investing generates passive income, arguing that dividend-paying stocks are a more accurate example of hands-off cash flow for investors.

Gerber Questions ‘Passive' Real Estate Investing

In a post on X on Saturday, Gerber said, "When people say real estate investing is passive income. It's literally the opposite of that. Owning dividend stocks is actually passive income. The profit of a business you own but don't have to run."

Gerber's comments come as elevated mortgage rates and ownership costs continue reshaping the U.S. housing market. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage recently climbed to 6.37%, according to Freddie Mac data.

Higher borrowing costs have also fueled a "stay and rehab" trend across the housing market, with homeowners increasingly investing in renovations instead of relocating. The trend has supported companies such as HD and LOW as refinancing activity remains under pressure.

Gerber's remarks reflect a broader debate among investors over whether direct property ownership can truly be considered passive given the operational responsibilities tied to maintenance, taxes and tenant management.

Rising Costs Shift Investor Focus

Concerns around inflation and borrowing costs have also intensified in recent months.

Earlier this month, Gerber criticized rising Treasury yields and inflationary pressures, warning that higher rates were increasing financial strain across the economy. Market commentators have also warned that rising bond yields could push mortgage rates back above 7%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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