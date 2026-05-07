Americans Are Flocking To These Unexpected Midwest Suburbs As Housing Affordability Cracks Major Cities

Florida suburbs are leading demand in the U.S. housing market as buyers increasingly search for affordability near major cities, according to a Redfin report published Wednesday ranking the hottest neighborhoods for 2026.

Land O' Lakes and Plant City claimed the top two spots on the list, while Midwest suburbs accounted for six of the top 10 rankings. The report highlighted growing demand for areas that offer lower housing costs without cutting buyers off from jobs, schools and urban amenities.

"Midwest cities and lesser-known places in Florida are having a moment and affordability is the reason," Redfin senior economist Asad Khan said in the report.

Affordability Shift

Land O' Lakes, located north of Tampa, recorded a nearly 91% increase in listing views year over year, while home sales climbed almost 36%. The area's median sale price stood at roughly $425,000.

Nearby Plant City also saw demand strengthen as buyers searched for larger homes and more land at lower prices than Florida's coastal markets.

The rankings come as affordability pressures continue reshaping buyer behavior across the U.S. housing market. Earlier Redfin data showed sellers outnumber buyers nationally by 43%, even as elevated mortgage rates and record home prices kept many potential buyers on the sidelines.

Florida has also faced mounting affordability pressure from rising insurance costs, property taxes and migration-driven demand. Earlier housing market data showed wealthy transplants and cash buyers continued driving prices higher across several Florida markets.

Selective Buyers

The report also reflects increasingly selective buyer behavior in the broader housing market.

Midwest suburbs, including Oak Creek and West Bend in Wisconsin, along with Lincoln Park, Michigan, ranked highly as buyers continued prioritizing affordability and access to nearby employment hubs.

The New York City area also maintained strong demand. Oceanside, New York and Little Neck, Queens, both made the top 10 list as buyers continued seeking suburban-style living within commuting distance of Manhattan.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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