Ken Griffin Slams Mamdani's Tax Video As 'Creepy And Weird,' Says New York 'Doesn't Welcome Success'

Billionaire investor Ken Griffin intensified his criticism of Zohran Mamdani, saying New York is becoming less welcoming to businesses and wealthy investors as tensions grow over the mayor's proposed tax policies.

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Wednesday, Griffin said Citadel would "double down" on Miami as a growth hub while the firm continues evaluating its long-term expansion plans in New York.

The comments follow the New York City mayor’s April campaign video filmed outside Griffin's $238 million Manhattan penthouse, promoting a proposed pied-à-terre tax on luxury second homes valued above $5 million.

Griffin called the video "creepy and weird" and said it raised broader concerns about hostility toward successful individuals and businesses in the city.

Tax Debate

Mamdani has argued the proposed tax would help address budget pressures while asking wealthy property owners to contribute more to the city.

Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Mamdani, said in a statement cited by The Wall Street Journal that New York's tax structure currently "rewards extreme wealth while working people are pushed to the brink."

The dispute has increasingly evolved into a larger debate over whether aggressive tax policies could push capital, employers and development projects away from New York.

Last month, Citadel executives warned the company could reconsider involvement in the planned $6 billion redevelopment of 350 Park Avenue, a project expected to support thousands of construction and permanent jobs.

Citadel and affiliated employees have paid roughly $2.3 billion in New York City and state taxes over the past five years, according to company executives. Griffin has also directed approximately $650 million toward charitable initiatives in New York.

Miami Shift

Griffin relocated Citadel's headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022, citing frustration with crime and state policies in Illinois.

At the Milken conference, Griffin said recent developments in New York reminded him of the environment Citadel experienced before leaving Chicago.

Investor Kevin O'Leary also criticized the proposed pied-à-terre tax in recent weeks, arguing that luxury second-home owners generate construction activity, property tax revenue and related economic spending.

Despite the tensions, Griffin said Citadel will "probably" still move forward with its New York office tower project alongside Vornado Realty Trust.

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