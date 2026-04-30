Homeowners Insurance Premiums Jump 64% Since 2021, With Growth Slowing In 2025

Homeowners insurance costs surge

According to Newrez's portfolio data, the average annual homeowners insurance premium increased to $2,625 by year‑end 2025 from $1,597 at year‑end 2021, a 64% jump. Premium hikes were in the double digits in 2022, 2023 and 2024 before easing to a 10% gain in 2025, the slowest rate of increase since 2021.

Shane Ross, Newrez's head of servicing, tied the run‑up to weather‑related losses and higher rebuilding expenses, saying homeowners insurance has become a much larger component of housing costs as more frequent severe weather and higher construction costs put pressure on insurers.

The company's release also noted that home values rose from 2021 to 2025 by roughly $50,000 based on the Zillow Home Value Index.

Geographic gaps in premium levels

How homeowners are trying to manage bills

Homeowners may be able to reduce insurance spending by adjusting deductibles, bundling home and auto policies, making property upgrades that lower risk, or shopping carriers. Using 2025 data from Matic, a Newrez partner, the company said customers who switched insurers through the platform and had prior premium information available saved an average of $928.

The analysis examined escrowed premiums for preferred homeowners insurance at year‑end across 2021–2025 and excluded lender‑placed insurance.

Image: Lopolo / Shutterstock