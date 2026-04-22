Homebuyer Power Grows, But High Rates Keep Deals On Ice

The American housing market has more homes for sale than buyers willing to purchase them. But having options means little when most people still cannot afford to act.

Sellers outnumber buyers by 43% nationally, the widest gap in nearly a decade, according to data from Redfin. Buyers technically hold negotiating power in 38 major metros, up from 29 a year ago. Yet existing home sales just hit their slowest pace in nine months, falling 3.6% in March. Record prices and a 6.18% average mortgage rate are keeping most would-be buyers on the sidelines, regardless of how much inventory exists.

The Sun Belt Glut

Miami, Nashville, Austin and Las Vegas have roughly twice as many sellers as buyers. During the pandemic, builders ramped up aggressively across the Sun Belt to meet surging demand. That demand has since dried up.

Florida faces the added weight of soaring insurance premiums, rising HOA fees and natural disaster risk pushing homeowners out.

“High property taxes, rising insurance costs and fears about job security are making homebuyers very selective,” said Redfin Premier agent Barb Cooper in Austin. “They can afford to wait.”

The five remaining seller’s markets, all in the inventory-scarce Northeast and Midwest, tell the opposite story. Restrictive permitting and historically low construction have kept supply tight. Home prices there rose 4.8% annually in March, against just 1.6% in buyer’s markets, a concrete measure of what negotiating leverage actually does to prices.

A Generation Locked Out

Only 38.3% of 28-year-old Gen Zers owned a home in 2025, far below the 44.4% rate that boomers achieved at the same age. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said homeownership feels “unachievable” for many young adults today. The median first-time buyer is now 35, up from 31 in 2008.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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