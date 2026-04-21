Anthony Pompliano Highlights How Owning Stocks Has Beaten Real Estate Investment Over Last 50 Years

Anthony Pompliano, on Tuesday, ignited debate over stocks versus real estate, suggesting equities have delivered strong returns over the past half-century.

Stocks Outpace Real Estate

In a post on X, Pompliano stated that "It has been much better to own stocks than real estate over the last 50 years," citing data shared by Barchart.

Stocks Versus Real Estate

While real estate tends to preserve value and generally rises with inflation, offering modest returns, the stock market has outperformed because it is tied to businesses that grow and generate profits over time.

Over the past five decades, the S&P 500 Index has experienced bouts of volatility, interrupted by major downturns such as the dot-com bust, 2008 financial crisis, and 2020 COVID crash. Despite these shocks, the index has repeatedly rebounded, maintaining a long-term upward trajectory supported by economic expansion and rising corporate profitability.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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