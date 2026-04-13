Billionaire real estate developer Stephen Ross said that President Donald Trump’s administration has not done enough to address the U.S. housing affordability crisis, calling it "going to be the biggest issue going forward."

The administration's efforts include a move to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes and a $200 billion mortgage bond-buying initiative.

Ross said the push to tackle housing affordability is "not enough."

Market Data Points To Ongoing Pressure

Macro Trends Add To Housing Challenges

Broader economic data points to continued pressure on the housing market. U.S. fourth-quarter 2025 GDP growth was revised down to an annualised 0.5%, while core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation stood at 3.0% year over year.

At the same time, borrowing costs remain elevated. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates high through 2026 based on market expectations, limiting near-term relief for prospective homebuyers.

Reflecting the softer outlook, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) expects U.S. home prices to rise just 0.7% by the end of 2026.

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