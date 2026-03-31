Anthony Scaramucci Warns American Dream 'Impaired' As Mortgage Rates Hit 6-Month High

As U.S. mortgage rates surge to a six-month high, former White House official and the founder of SkyBridge Capital, Anthony Scaramucci, is sounding the alarm on a widening generational wealth gap, declaring the American Dream “impaired” but not entirely dead.

The Affordability Crisis And Lost Purchasing Power

Pricing his father’s 1976 wages in modern dollars, Scaramucci pointed out a 27% drop in middle-class purchasing power. He added, “He could not afford today the life he was able to give us. There is real tragedy in that, and we should be honest about it instead of pretending the ladder is still where it used to be.”

Surging Rates Compound The Squeeze

Scaramucci's comments arrive as the housing market faces severe macroeconomic headwinds. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage recently climbed to 6.38%—reaching 6.64% in late March—marking its highest level in six months.

Mounting Risks For Buyers

With affordability heavily pressured, financial expert Dave Ramsey has cautioned that entering today’s volatile housing market is fraught with financial risk.

Ramsey warned that a single mistake in the process could cost buyers “tens of thousands of dollars,” while noting that rising levels of car, student loan, and credit card debt are already squeezing first-time buyers out of the market entirely.

Waiting For Leadership

Despite the bleak economic backdrop—and Zillow’s modest projection of just 0.7% home price growth by the end of 2026—Scaramucci firmly rejects the notion that opportunity is gone forever for working-class families.

“I refuse to say it's dead,” he affirmed regarding the American Dream. “It's just waiting for leaders worthy of it.”

Here are a few real estate and REIT-based ETFs for investors to consider.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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