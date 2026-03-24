Senator Josh Hawley Targets FICO's Mortgage Credit Score Pricing In New Probe— 'Most Damaging...'

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has launched an investigation into Fair Isaac Corp. (NYSE:FICO) over the company’s pricing of credit scoring in the mortgage market.

On Monday, Hawley sent a letter to FICO announcing his intent to scrutinize the company’s recent price increases for credit scores. The Missouri senator also called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to launch a parallel investigation.

In his letter, Hawley argued that the escalating cost of credit scores is placing an undue burden on homebuyers in an already inflated market.

“These price increases are most damaging to the Americans who can least afford them. First-time homebuyers bear a disproportionate burden of the cost,” he stated.

Hawley has requested documents from FICO as part of an investigation that could expand into a broader probe of potentially anticompetitive practices in the credit scoring market.

He also urged the FTC to investigate potential unfair and anti-competitive practices by FICO, expressing confidence in the agency's independent review.

FICO did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

BNPL Risks Add To FICO Scrutiny

FICO Price Action: On Monday, FICO shares declined 5.70% to close at $1,063.33, following the news. On a year-to-date basis, the shares fell 35.29%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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