Dave Ramsey Warns Debt 'Crushing' Young Homebuyers As Mortgage Rates Hit 3-Month High

Personal finance analyst Dave Ramsey says record levels of car, student loan and credit card debt are draining the disposable income young Americans need to enter the housing market and the timing could not be worse, with mortgage rates hitting a three-month high just as the spring buying season opens.

Debt Burden Locks Out Buyers

“Corporate America has screwed you,” Ramsey told Fox Business’ Cheryl Casone on the network’s special “Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream.” “Car debt is at an all-time high. Student loan debt is at an all-time high. And, of course, credit card debt is at an all-time high.”

The debt burden is compressing disposable income precisely when first-time buyers need financial flexibility most. “When you’re drowning in personal debt, you can’t afford to buy a freaking house,” Ramsey said.

Mortgage Rates Climb Further

Housing Demand Shows Weakness

Mortgage applications fell nearly 11% week over week. New single-family home sales dropped nearly 18% in January from the prior month and were down 11.3% year over year, according to the Census Bureau.

Housing Stocks Reflect Pressure

Policy Relief Offers Limited Support

Ramsey Urges Debt Reset

Ramsey argued the path to homeownership still exists, but runs through aggressive debt reduction first. “Clear this debt, get rid of the stupidity, and chop up the cards,” he said. “Once you do that, you can get there.”



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