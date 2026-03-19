Buying A Home Just Got Cheaper: FHFA Eases Insurance Rules, Cuts Costs For Borrowers

Scrapping Disruptive Mandates

In a move aimed at addressing skyrocketing insurance premiums, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will now accept Actual Cash Value (ACV) coverage for roofs on single-family homes and condominiums.

Previously, borrowers were often forced to secure full Replacement Cost Value (RCV) for roofs—a level of coverage that has become prohibitively expensive and difficult to find in many states.

This means buyers can now use cheaper insurance that pays for the roof’s current, depreciated value if damaged, rather than being forced to buy expensive policies that pay for a brand-new roof.

FHFA Director: This Gives ‘Confidence’ To New Buyers

“Thanks to President Trump's landslide victory, we are replacing a disruptive and expensive Biden insurance mandate with commonsense policies for today's market,” said FHFA Director William J. Pulte.

“Lower insurance costs and mortgage rates shrink the monthly payment of a new mortgage, giving new homebuyers confidence that they can afford the American dream.”

While the roof can now be covered for its current, depreciated market value, the rest of the home will still require full RCV protection. This ensures borrowers remain well-protected against natural disasters while keeping premiums manageable.

Big Wins For Condo Owners And Rural Buyers

The updates also bring major relief to condominium buildings. In addition to allowing cheaper ACV roof coverage, the FHFA simplified a complicated “maximum per-unit deductible” rule.

As a result, many condo buildings that were previously priced out of the mortgage market will now qualify. The agency is also scrapping a confusing 2024 regulation that slowed down insurance claims and unnecessarily drove up costs.

Senator Eric Schmitt, who worked closely with the FHFA on the changes, emphasized the broad benefits for consumers.

“I'm grateful to the Trump Administration and Federal Housing Director Pulte for working with me to repeal this harmful mandate, giving families the flexibility they need and ensuring rural communities have better access to choose an insurance plan that best reflects their needs,” Schmitt said.

Lowering Monthly Payments

By easing these strict insurance requirements, the FHFA aims to lower monthly housing payments.

This flexibility is designed to help more first-time buyers successfully close on homes and ensure homeowners can maintain affordable coverage in today’s tough insurance market.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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