According to a report by, Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) , a median-income U.S. household can now swing a home priced at $331,483, a jump of $30,302 from a year earlier and the strongest affordability reading since March 2022. That improvement arrives as first-time buyer share slid to 21% in the 12 months through June 2025 and the typical first-time purchaser hit a record age of 40.

Zillow reports the buying-power gain means median earners can shop from about 82,300 additional listings compared with last year. The firm also said the affordable slice of for-sale homes rose to 40.3% of listings, up from 34.8% a year earlier, alongside a 6% increase in inventory in January versus the prior year.

The affordability shift is being driven by a mix of cheaper financing and slightly higher paychecks, with home-price appreciation cooling. Zillow said average mortgage rates moved down from 6.96% in January 2025 to 6.10% last month, helping push the typical principal-and-interest payment (excluding taxes and insurance, with 20% down) 8.4% below last year's level.

Why First-Time Buyers Are Still Left Behind

Earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported even with that progress, first-time buyers are still getting squeezed out, and the data show it. First-timers represented 21% of buyers in the year through June 2025, far below the long-run norm of 38% in records going back to 1981.

Cash is also changing who wins bids. Over the past year, the share of homes bought entirely with cash climbed to an all-time high of 26%, further favoring older, equity-rich buyers who can move without relying on a mortgage.

The Surprising Affordability Rebound Explained

Affordability has improved, but the bar remains high: Zillow said a median-income household would still devote 32.3% of income to a typical mortgage payment. The firm pegged the recent trough in buying power at $272,224 in October 2023, when average mortgage rates were 7.62%, the highest monthly average since 2000.

Higher-cost metros posted some of the biggest dollar gains in what median earners can afford. Zillow said the San Jose metro saw nearly a $74,000 year-over-year jump in buying power, followed by San Francisco ($56,115), Washington, D.C. ($48,881), San Diego ($46,506) and Boston ($46,390).

As Zillow noted, it expects mortgage rates to drift lower through 2026, which could expand budgets further and support a busier spring shopping season. The company also forecast existing-home sales rising 4% in 2026 versus 2025.

Age-Related Pricing Trends in Today’s Market

The analysis highlights that sellers aged 80 and above receive roughly 5% less for homes they’ve held for about 11 years compared to those in their 40s and 50s, indicating how age and market conditions are influencing pricing strategies. This trend could further complicate the affordability challenges faced by first-time buyers as they navigate an increasingly competitive landscape.

How Cash Buyers Are Shaping The Market

Markets experiencing property value declines are witnessing a dual benefit, as reduced borrowing costs paired with decreased home prices enable households with typical earnings to access significantly more purchasing capacity, according to data compiled by Zillow.

The real estate analytics company identified Houston as the national leader in expanding accessible housing stock, reporting nearly 4,000 additional properties now affordable to typical earners compared to the previous year. Several other major metropolitan areas—Phoenix, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta—have similarly broadened their affordable housing inventories, with each adding thousands of qualifying properties to their respective markets.

The tug-of-war between improving math for mortgage borrowers and the advantage held by cash-heavy buyers is still visible in broader benchmarks. Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies put the median existing single-family home price at a record $412,500 in 2024, and its calculations suggest a buyer would need at least $126,700 in annual income to afford payments on a median-priced home using a 31% debt-to-income ratio.