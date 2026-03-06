JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has reportedly encountered an obstacle in its Manhattan real estate expansion strategy due to the Pakistani government’s redevelopment plans for the Roosevelt Hotel.

JPMorgan has been keen on acquiring the Roosevelt Hotel, situated adjacent to its new 60-story Park Avenue skyscraper, for over a year. However, the Pakistani government, the hotel’s owner since the 1970s, has expressed intentions to redevelop the site while retaining an ownership stake, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

JP Morgan’s interest in the Roosevelt Hotel can be seen as part of its broader plan to consolidate its presence in Manhattan.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Pakistan Eyes Hotel For High-Rise JV

The Roosevelt Hotel was leased to state-owned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in 1979 and later purchased by the airline. The hotel declined over time and ultimately closed in 2020 due to pandemic-related losses, while Pakistan had previously attempted to sell the property in 2003.

Despite JPMorgan’s interest, the Pakistani government has not initiated discussions about selling the property. Muhammad Ali, chair of Pakistan’s privatization commission, told FT that discussions on the joint venture would commence in March following the appointment of a new financial adviser.

The hotel was recently used by New York City as a migrant processing center. The Pakistani government is now interested in constructing a high-rise on the site. The proposed redevelopment project is anticipated to be a multibillion-dollar investment for Pakistan, attracting an investor to inject cash into the joint venture and raise new debt.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

Image via Shutterstock