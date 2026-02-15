A new research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College pointed to a financial hit for homeowners who wait until their 70s or later to sell, with older sellers tending to accept lower prices than younger peers. That age-related discount is landing in a market already shifting toward buyers as mortgage rates hover near 6.3% and, in December, Redfin counted 47% more sellers than buyers nationwide—conditions described in buyer friendly territory.

The CRR brief found an 80-year-old seller receives about 5% less than sellers in their 40s and 50s for a home held roughly 11 years. Using a typical $405,400 sale price—cited as the national median in December—that haircut works out to about $20,270, and the gap widens with age.

Is Age The New Risk In Real Estate?

Borrowing costs remain a key backdrop: mortgage rates have been hovering near 6.3%, and Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale has said she expects rates to stay around that level in 2026.

Price trends also suggest less cushion for sellers who need top dollar: HUD data put the median domestic price at $410,000 in Q2 2025, up about 27% from 2019, while growth has cooled since 2023. In that setting, a home that shows deferred upkeep can stand out for the wrong reasons, particularly when listings are rising in high-supply markets.

Why Selling Late Can Cost You Thousands

One driver is property condition: the research ties weaker outcomes to delayed repairs and fewer updates, which can drag down offers even after accounting for where the home is and what the broader market is doing. In a buyer-leaning environment, that kind of visible wear can become a bigger bargaining chip for shoppers pushing for lower prices or repair credits.

The other issue is how the home is marketed, with older owners more likely to use private transactions that never hit the multiple listing service, limiting bidding pressure and often drawing investor buyers. That matters more when buyers have choices, especially in Sun Belt metros where supply has surged and the seller-buyer gap is stark—Austin was cited at roughly 128% more sellers than buyers, with Fort Lauderdale around 125% and Nashville near 111%.

The CRR analysis linked CoreLogic transaction records—such as dates, prices and deed types—to voter registration files to estimate seller ages, and it also used repeat-sale methods on the same properties over time using data from 1998 to 2022.

Legislative Response to Housing Affordability Crisis

The legislative effort, led by House Financial Services Chair French Hill (R-Ark.) and ranking member Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), includes more than 20 provisions aimed at enhancing federal housing programs and incentivizing local governments. This initiative underscores the ongoing challenges in the housing market, as the median domestic price hit $410,000 in Q2 2025, highlighting the urgency for effective policy solutions.

Understanding The Age-Related Pricing Penalty

For retirees, the stakes are high because housing often represents a large share of net worth. According to a 2023 Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies report, median home equity among homeowners aged 65 and above reached $250,000 in 2022, increasing 47% from $170,000 in 2019 and accounting for around half of their median wealth.

Industry data also hints at tougher outcomes for the oldest sellers: the National Association of Realtors' 2025 generational trends report found 15% of sellers ages 79 to 99 sold for under 90% of list price, the largest share of any age bracket. That same group was also the least likely to offer buyer incentives, even as buyers gain leverage in a market with more sellers than purchasers.

Financial planner Joon Um tied lower outcomes to timing and cash constraints, and told CNBC, "From what we see working with older homeowners, lower sale prices usually come from deferred maintenance and last-minute decisions that are often driven by tight cash flow in retirement."

CRR coauthor Philip Strahan urged families and neighbors to watch out for older owners' interests and keep an eye on home upkeep, and he also suggested sellers lean on trusted help when dealing with brokers.