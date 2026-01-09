ChatGPT Thinks Cloudflare Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Cloudflare traded slightly higher over the past month amid edge computing expansion and cybersecurity tailwinds. Traders watch AI inference deployments at the network edge as a major growth driver.

Against that backdrop, we ran Cloudflare through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Cloudflare, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Cloudflare traded at $200.26. For the period through Mar. 30 the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $210.50

$210.50 Implied move: slightly higher over the next 60 days

slightly higher over the next 60 days Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Cloudflare could hit $400 by 2030.

Cloudflare pushes to become a core edge platform for security and AI workloads, processing traffic closer to users with its global network. Enterprise customer growth accelerates as companies adopt its Zero Trust architecture alongside AI inference capabilities.

Recent product launches like Workers AI enable developers to run models at the edge, reducing latency for real-time applications. Margin trends improve on scale efficiencies, with large accounts driving multi-year contracts in cybersecurity and compute.

The model’s measured upside captures Cloudflare’s premium valuation after rally extension, balancing growth against competition in cloud edge services. Execution on AI monetization remains key to sustaining momentum amid hyperscaler rivalry.

Dual-positive MACD and RSI indicators signal healthy uptrend continuation. MACD confirms strengthening momentum, while RSI avoids overbought levels, aligning with expectations for steady gains on adoption news.

Cloudflare’s freemium-to-enterprise model fuels network effects, with security products cross-selling into developer platforms. This ecosystem positions it uniquely at the intersection of cybersecurity threats and distributed AI compute demands.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-200s to mid-300s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-300s if Cloudflare maintains its dominant share in edge security and AI inference as a giant. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast serves as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might recommit to Cloudflare’s edge platform narrative after pullbacks, not a verdict on whether its AI inference momentum is over.

