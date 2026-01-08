Offerpad Stock Explodes 50% Overnight After Trump's $200 Billion Mortgage Bond Plan — Opendoor Spikes

Shares of iBuying platforms Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) and Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) are surging in after-hours trade, following a new proposal by President Donald Trump, with big implications for the nation’s housing market.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Opendoor was up 5.07% on Thursday, closing at $6.43, and is up 13.06% overnight, while Offerpad was up 4.82% during the regular session, and is now soaring by 52.63% after the bell.

Trump Plans $200 Billion Mortgage-Bond Purchase

This sharp rally in real estate stocks was sparked by Trump’s post on Truth Social, with a proposal to purchase $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

He plans to do this using cash held on the books of government-sponsored enterprises, the Federal National Mortgage Association (OTC:FNMA) or Fannie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (OTC:FMCC) , also known as Freddie Mac.

This is aimed at bringing down mortgage rates and monthly payments for American households, while helping restore housing “Affordability.”

The two leading iBuying platforms that primarily deal with the buying and selling of houses reacted sharply to this news, as this move could spark renewed demand for the rate-sensitive U.S. housing market.

Opendoor ‘Unaffected’ By Ban On Institutional Homebuying

Earlier this week, shares of Opendoor came under pressure following another Trump post, which sought to ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes.

On Thursday, in a post on X, Opendoor’s Head of Homebuilder Partnerships, Kia Nejatian, clarified the impact this proposed policy is set to have on the company, noting that it would remain broadly “unaffected,” since the rule only targets landlords owning more than 100 properties, and not “owner occupants or consumer platforms.”

According to Nejatian, the ban could create short-term pricing pressure in certain neighborhoods if Trump’s proposal includes the forced selling of properties.

Nejatian concluded by saying Opendoor was not an institutional landlord, while adding that “the proposed ban targets long-term ownership concentration and not market making or resale platforms that reduce friction for consumers.”

Nejatian’s post assuaged investor concerns regarding both the iBuying companies, with Trump’s mortgage buying proposal creating additional momentum.

Shares of Opendoor score high on Momentum in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the long term. Click here to see how it compares with Offerpad.

Photo Courtesy: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock