ChatGPT Thinks Arm Holdings Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Arm Holdings traded slightly lower over the past month amid broader AI sector volatility and profit-taking after earlier highs. Traders eye the chip designer’s role in powering next-gen AI compute as a key rebound catalyst.

Against that backdrop, we ran Arm Holdings through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Arm Holdings, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Arm Holdings traded at $110.53. For the period hrough Mar. 30 the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $116.25

$116.25 Implied move: slightly higher over the next 60 days

slightly higher over the next 60 days Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Arm Holdings could hit $300 by 2030.

Arm Holdings stands as the backbone IP provider for next-gen AI and data center chips, licensing its energy-efficient architectures to giants like Nvidia and Apple. Surging demand for AI compute has driven royalty growth, with data center penetration accelerating as hyperscalers adopt Arm-based designs for cost-effective scaling.

Post-IPO momentum remains a trader focus, fueled by licensing deals and v85 architecture rollout that optimizes AI workloads. Recent quarters show royalty revenue climbing on higher chip volumes, though supply chain hiccups and China exposure add short-term noise.

The model’s conservative upside reflects Arm’s premium valuation after a sharp pullback from the October peak. Trading at elevated forward multiples, the stock faces resistance unless earnings confirm hyperscaler adoption ramps further.

Dual-positive MACD and RSI signals point to building momentum without overbought exhaustion. MACD crossover signals fresh buying pressure, while RSI stays below 70, leaving room for steady gains amid AI tailwinds

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-170s to mid-180s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-200s if Arm Holdings maintains its dominant share in AI chip IP as a giant. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to recommit to Arm’s premium after recent sector volatility, not a verdict on whether its AI chip IP dominance is over.

