ChatGPT Thinks Micron Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Micron Technology traded slightly higher over the past month amid explosive AI memory demand and memory cycle recovery. Traders focus on high-bandwidth memory shipments as a key driver for sustained pricing momentum.

Against that backdrop, we ran Micron Technology through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model caps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Micron Technology, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Micron traded at $294.37. For the period through Mar. 24, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $300.72

$300.72 Implied move: slightly higher over the next 60 days

slightly higher over the next 60 days Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Micron Technology could hit $500 by 2030.

Micron leverages the AI-driven memory upcycle as a leading supplier of DRAM and NAND, with high-bandwidth memory demand surging for AI accelerators. HBM shipments ramp across hyperscalers, fueling record revenue growth and positioning Micron for multi-year tailwinds.

Supply discipline among memory makers supports pricing momentum, with DRAM and NAND spot prices climbing on tight inventories. Recent quarters highlight HBM3E production scaling, critical for Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs amid data center buildouts.

The model’s tempered upside accounts for Micron’s stretched valuation after the sharp rally from cycle lows. Trading near multi-year highs, the stock embeds aggressive growth expectations, leaving limited margin for supply glitches or AI spending pauses.

Dual-positive MACD and RSI readings confirm momentum intact without euphoria. MACD signals persistent buying strength, while RSI under 70 avoids overbought warnings, backing the forecast for gradual extension higher.

Micron’s pivot to AI-optimized memory stacks beyond commoditized cycles, blending HBM leadership with enterprise SSD gains. This diversification cushions against consumer weakness while capitalizing on cloud AI expansion.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-200s to mid-300s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-400s if Micron Technology maintains its dominant share in AI high-bandwidth memory as a giant. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast serves as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might recommit to Micron’s upcycle after volatility, not a verdict on whether its AI memory dominance is over.

Image: Shutterstock