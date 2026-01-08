ChatGPT Thinks Nike Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Nike traded slightly lower over the past month as investors weighed signs of slowing demand in China against the company's broader brand renewal efforts. The performance comes amid a volatile stretch for consumer discretionary stocks struggling to find balance between seasonal softness and margin recovery hopes.

Against that backdrop, we ran Nike through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI's GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the apparel and consumer brand reset trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Nike, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Nike traded at $60.01. For the period through March 20, 2026, the model’s base-case projection came out to:



● Average predicted price: $57.80

● Implied move: slightly lower over the next two months

● Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed slightly negative



The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind lower from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Nike could hit $95–$100 by 2030 if its global brand turnaround stays on track and consumer demand rebounds in key international markets.

Nike's near-term pressures remain tied to its inventory normalization efforts and a shift in focus back toward premium product storytelling. Under CEO John Donahoe, the company has pivoted its digital and direct-to-consumer strategy to rebuild brand heat after a year of tepid growth and market share dilution. Recent earnings underscored that the company is still absorbing the effects of heavy discounting and soft wholesale orders, though management reaffirmed confidence in returning to mid-single-digit growth by the second half of fiscal 2026.

From a technical perspective, momentum readings have cooled, and RSI levels hovering near neutral suggest consolidation rather than capitulation. The MACD crossover that flashed positive earlier this quarter is now fading, hinting that traders remain cautious heading into the new year. That aligns with the AI's projection of a short-term dip. Not a collapse, but a continuation of Nike's broader base-building phase.

Sentiment around Nike has improved slightly since mid-2025, as investors look beyond near-term turbulence. The company's refreshed design pipeline, particularly around sustainability-focused shoe lines and athlete collaborations, could help restore pricing power. The China exposure story, long a pressure point for Nike, is also showing gradual stabilization as local consumer spending trends tick upward following economic stimulus measures. Domestic sales, meanwhile, hinge on whether North American consumers regain confidence after a year of inflationary fatigue.

Margin recovery remains Nike's key wildcard. The company has been trimming costs, tightening logistical flows, and recalibrating its wholesale strategy to regain efficiency after pandemic-era inventory bloat. Analysts expect operating margins to expand modestly in 2026 as freight costs normalize and digital sales grow at a faster clip. If those tailwinds extend through Q2, the AI model's slightly negative short-term view could flip quickly, especially if consumer trends strengthen across core regions.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-$70s to mid-$80s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high-$80 range if Nike maintains its dominant share in athletic footwear and apparel. Even the median targets imply roughly 20–25% upside from current levels.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to reopen the multiple after a shakeout, not a verdict on whether Nike's new leadership and efforts to reignite growth run is over.

Image: Imagn