ChatGPT Thinks Coinbase Stock Will Close At This Price By The End of 2025

Shares of Coinbase traded slightly higher over the past month. This surge reflects renewed optimism around cryptocurrency markets and Coinbase’s role as a leading exchange amid Bitcoin’s rebound.

Against that backdrop, we ran Coinbase through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire crypto trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Coinbase, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Coinbase traded around $243. For the period through Feb. 17., the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $232.50

$232.50 Implied move: slightly lower over the next month

slightly lower over the next month Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed negative

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind lower from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Coinbase could hit $525 by 2030.

Coinbase’s revenue engine runs primarily on trading volumes, which spike with crypto market volatility. Recent Bitcoin rallies have boosted transaction fees, but regulatory scrutiny and competition from decentralized exchanges temper the upside. The model’s bearish tilt likely factors in fading momentum after the monthly gains, with elevated valuations leaving less room for error.

This short-term caution aligns with technical pressures. Negative MACD signals weakening trend strength, while RSI dipping toward oversold territory hints at exhaustion in the recent rally. Yet Coinbase benefits from sticky retail and institutional users, positioning it to capture flows if crypto sentiment shifts.

Coinbase faces a dual-edged sword from U.S. regulatory developments under President Trump’s administration. Pro-crypto policies could ease enforcement actions, unlocking growth in stablecoins and custody services. Ongoing SEC battles over security classifications add overhead, potentially capping near-term multiples.

The company’s international expansion, including derivatives trading in Europe, diversifies beyond U.S. retail dependency. Q4 earnings previews show transaction revenue surging quarter-over-quarter, driven by altcoin rotations. Still, the AI model discounts this into a pullback, viewing current prices as extended.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid $370s to mid $380s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high $400s if Coinbase maintains its dominant share in centralized crypto exchanges. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to reopen the multiple after a shakeout, not a verdict on whether Coinbase's crypto run is over.

Image: Shutterstock