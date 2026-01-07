ChatGPT Thinks Marvell Technology Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of Marvell Technology traded slightly higher over the past month on custom AI silicon wins and cloud networking momentum. Traders monitor hyperscaler capex trends as key catalysts for sustained data center growth.

Against that backdrop, we ran Marvell Technology through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model caps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for Marvell Technology, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, Marvell traded at $86.97. For the period through Mar. 24, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $87.50

$87.50 Implied move: slightly higher over the next 60 days

slightly higher over the next 60 days Signal snapshot: MACD and RSI both skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Marvell Technology could hit $150 by 2030.

Marvell positions as a picks-and-shovels play for AI infrastructure, delivering custom silicon and networking solutions to hyperscalers building next-gen data centers. Recent custom chip wins with cloud giants underscore its leverage to accelerate AI capex cycles.

Data center revenue growth accelerates on Ethernet switching demand and optical connectivity ramps for AI clusters. Marvell’s Teralynx platforms capture share in high-speed networking, complementing ASIC design expertise amid surging GPU deployments.

The model’s muted upside reflects Marvell’s post-rally consolidation near resistance levels after earlier AI-fueled gains. Elevated multiples demand flawless execution on win ramps and margin expansion to justify further multiple reopening.

Dual-positive MACD and RSI signals indicate steady momentum without overextension. MACD crossover reinforces buying pressure, while RSI below overbought territory supports incremental gains tied to capex visibility.

Marvell’s diversification beyond storage into AI accelerators and enterprise Ethernet bolsters resilience against cyclical downturns. Hyperscaler partnerships provide visibility into multi-quarter growth, with custom silicon emerging as a high-margin differentiator.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Buy consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-90s to low-100s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the mid-120s if Marvell Technology maintains its dominant share in custom AI silicon and cloud networking as a giant. Even the median targets imply upside from current levels.

The AI forecast serves as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might recommit to Marvell’s AI infrastructure story after consolidation, not a verdict on whether its custom silicon momentum is over.

Image: Shutterstock