Housing In 2026: How Unaffordable Homes Could Create Windfall For Apartment REITs

The “American Dream” of homeownership has hit a mathematical wall, creating a rare and lucrative opening for the nation's biggest landlords. As 2026 approaches, a convergence of punishing mortgage rates and a sharp drop in new construction is reshaping the housing market, turning a crisis for families into a potential windfall for apartment investors.

The Historic Buy-Vs-Rent Gap

According to a new outlook from Stifel, the gap between buying and renting has widened to historic levels. To make the monthly payment on a financed home competitive with renting, home prices would effectively need to crash by roughly 24%—a scenario analysts view as highly unlikely.

This disparity has created a “captive audience” of renters, upgrading the Multifamily REIT sector to an “Overweight” status as demand strengthens against a backdrop of shrinking supply.

The “Forever Renter” Reality

While 2026 marks the beginning of what Redfin calls “The Great Housing Reset”—a period where income growth finally begins to outpace home price growth—relief for buyers will be agonizingly slow.

Redfin predicts the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will average 6.3% throughout the year, only a slight dip from 2025's 6.6% average.

“It won't be enough to make homebuying affordable in the short run for Gen Zers and young families,” Redfin analysts noted, predicting that high costs will force many to delay milestones, move in with roommates, or continue renting indefinitely.

A Supply Crunch Arrives

For landlords, this persistent unaffordability is arriving just as competition fades. After a construction boom in 2021 and 2022, data from the U.S. Census Bureau confirms a cooling in housing starts that is now rippling through the market.

Stifel estimates that net apartment deliveries will fall to approximately 243,000 units in 2026—dropping well below the post-2000 long-term average of 285,000 units.

This sharp contraction in new supply, combined with steady demand from priced-out buyers, is expected to give landlords renewed pricing power. Redfin forecasts rents will rise between 2% and 3% nationwide in 2026.

See Also: Warren Buffett Doubles Down On America's Housing Boom, Upping Berkshire's Holdings In Homebuilders And Building Supply Firms By Triple Digits

The Investment Opportunity

Wall Street is taking notice of this shift. After underperforming in 2025, apartment REITs are now seen as a contrarian value play. Stifel highlights that the sector is trading at a multiple of 15.3x funds from operations (FFO), significantly cheaper than its 10-year average of 19.2x.

With property values stabilizing and the “rent vs. buy” math firmly in their favor, major players like Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are positioned to benefit from a rental market that has become the only viable option for millions of Americans.

While the “Great Reset” may eventually restore balance, 2026 is shaping up to be the year of the landlord.

Here is a list of a few real estate and REIT tracking ETFs for investors to consider in 2026.

ETFs YTD Performance One Year Performance SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSE:XHB) 0.61% -2.09% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (NYSE:VNQ) -0.12% -1.38% Schwab US REIT ETF (NYSE:SCHH) -0.38% -1.52% Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLRE) -0.27% -1.54% iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSE:IYR) 1.35% 0.14% iShares Core US REIT ETF (NYSE:USRT) -0.11% -1.17% DFA Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSE:DFGR) 3.66% 2.53% SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSE:RWR) -0.11% -1.33%

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: SuPatMaN/Shutterstock