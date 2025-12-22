ChatGPT Thinks C3.ai Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Shares of C3.ai (AI) traded slightly higher over the past month, signaling life for a stock that has been battered by guidance cuts and market skepticism. Still, C3.ai remains down substantially for the year, and the tone around the enterprise AI player has remained cautious, focusing on its ongoing transition from a subscription model to a consumption-based one.

Against that backdrop, we ran C3.ai through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a 60-day outlook for C3.ai, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, C3.ai traded at $14.49. For the period from Dec 17 through Feb 15, the model’s base-case projection came out to:



Average predicted price: $21.92

$21.92 Implied move: roughly 51% higher over the next month

roughly 51% higher over the next month Signal snapshot: MACD skewed positive

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind higher from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that C3.ai could hit $65 by 2030.

The implied short-term upside, while modest, suggests the recent momentum is more than just noise. After spending much of the late year under significant bearish pressure, C3.ai is showing signs of stabilizing, likely buoyed by a general market surge in AI stocks and specific company developments. While not suggesting a massive breakout, they indicate that the selling pressure has eased, paving the way for a small, continued recovery toward the predicted $15.10 average.

Much of C3.ai’s near-term narrative revolves around its painful, yet necessary, pivot to a consumption-based pricing model. This change is designed to lower the barrier to entry for enterprise customers who want to experiment with AI applications before committing to large contracts.

While this transition caused a temporary decline in reported revenue and investor confidence, management argues it will lead to more explosive and recurring growth once the model fully ramps up. The next few quarters will be critical in demonstrating if this strategy can deliver scalable revenue beyond initial consumption trials.

A key positive highlight for the company has been the resilience of its federal business, particularly with the U.S. government and defense sector. C3.ai continues to secure high-value contracts and grow its bookings in this area, which is less sensitive to broader economic cycles than commercial enterprise spending.

This deep penetration into the federal market, driven by critical AI applications for logistics and defense, provides a relatively stable revenue floor and validates the mission-critical nature of the company's technology. The market is slowly beginning to price in the value of this reliable government pipeline.

Still, the company remains unprofitable, which is a major point of caution for many analysts and investors. The transition to the consumption model, combined with high research and development costs required to compete in the fast-moving generative AI space, has meant significant operating losses.

For the stock to see a sustained, high-multiple rally, C3.ai will need to show a clear path to generating positive free cash flow. Currently, investors are valuing the company based on future potential in the massive Enterprise AI market rather than current financial performance.

For AI investors, C3.ai's story represents a high-risk, high-reward play in a crowded sector. While competitors like Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA dominate the infrastructure and foundation model layers, C3.ai is fighting for the application layer in large-scale industrial sectors.

The stock’s performance often acts as a volatility amplifier for the entire AI sector. When AI optimism peaks, C3.ai surges. When skepticism takes hold, it corrects violently. Its current, muted technical uptrend suggests the market is attempting to find a fundamental footing amid the noise.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Strong Hold consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-$20s to mid-$30s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the high $40s if C3.ai maintains its dominant share in enterprise AI software. Even the median targets imply an upside from current levels.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to reopen the multiple after a shakeout, not a verdict on whether C3.ai’s AI run is over.

Image: Shutterstock