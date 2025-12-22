ChatGPT Super Micro Computer Stock Will Close At This Price In The Next 60 Days

Analysts are saying that Super Micro Computer could hit $176 by 2030. Bullish on SMCI? Invest in Super Micro Computer on SoFi with no commissions. If it's your first time signing up for SoFi, you'll receive up to $1,000 in stock when you first fund your account. Plus, get a 1% bonus if you transfer your investments and keep them there until December 31, 2025.

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) traded significantly lower over the past month as the former high-flying AI server maker faces intense scrutiny regarding its accounting practices and delayed financial filings. The company is fighting to regain investor trust after a tumultuous period that saw its valuation severely reset amid fears of a potential delisting.

Against that backdrop, we ran Super Micro Computer through an AI price-prediction agent powered by OpenAI’s GPT. The goal was not to chase a sensational long-term target, but to see how a data-driven model handicaps the next 60 days for a stock that has become shorthand for the entire AI trade.

What the AI model is actually predicting

The agent was asked to generate a near-term outlook for Super Micro Computer, using recent price action and a focused set of technical indicators. At the time of the run, SMCI traded at $30.13. For the period from Dec. 17 through Dec 31, the model’s base-case projection came out to:

Average predicted price: $30.75

$30.75 Implied move: slightly lower over the next month

slightly lower over the next month Signal snapshot: The technical indicators (MACD and RSI) both skewed negative

The model is saying that, given current momentum and volatility, the most likely path is a modest grind lower from current levels rather than a dramatic reset. Still, broader AI price prediction says that Super Micro Computer could hit $176 by 2030, which illustrates the massive long-term upside baked into the current valuation if it continues its AI server dominance.

The key driver behind the AI model’s bearish short-term view is the recent cooling in the AI infrastructure trade, often triggered by tempered outlooks from key players like Oracle and Broadcom. Super Micro Computer is a critical supplier of specialized, high-performance servers, particularly those optimized for NVIDIA’s latest GPUs.

While demand remains massive, the company has a record order backlog, the market has recently focused on short-term challenges. Namely, a temporary dip in revenue growth and significant gross margin compression were reported in the recent quarter, which has intensified concerns about pricing power amid rising competition.

The single biggest factor weighing on the stock is the shrinking gross margin, which recently went down. This signals the high cost of scaling production rapidly and the intensifying competition from larger, established server makers and rising Asian rivals. The model’s negative forecast for the next 14 days is a technical reflection of this fundamental pressure. The market is effectively demanding proof that Super Micro can maintain its design advantage and market share in specialized server and liquid cooling solutions without continually sacrificing profitability. Until management can demonstrate a clearer path to margin recovery, the stock is likely to remain under pressure.

The negative skew in both the MACD and RSI confirms the short-term downward bias. A declining MACD suggests the selling momentum is strengthening, with the short-term average falling below the long-term one.

The RSI, currently near the low 30s, is approaching “oversold” territory, which suggests the stock is suffering from strong selling pressure. This dual negative signal implies that the stock’s recent four-day losing streak could continue into the new year, aligning with the model’s predicted decline.

Despite the near-term technical weakness, Super Micro's long-term bullish case rests on its deep strategic integration with NVIDIA and its leadership in advanced thermal management, particularly Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC). AI data centers generate immense heat, and SMCI’s liquid cooling solutions are critical for managing the power and thermal demands of next-generation chips like the NVIDIA Blackwell.

By selling full, rack-scale solutions, its Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) strategy, rather than just individual servers, Super Micro aims to capture more value per customer, a strategy that is expected to drive margin recovery as production scales.

Wall Street, for now, is still leaning into that growth. Across major platforms, analysts maintain a Hold consensus with 12-month price targets clustering in the mid-$40s to mid-$50s. Some of the more aggressive firms see upside into the low-$60s if Super Micro Computer maintains its dominant share in AI rack-scale and liquid-cooled servers. Even the median targets imply a 45% to 55% upside from current levels, a bullish outlook that starkly contrasts with the AI model’s cautious 14-day prediction.

The AI forecast can be viewed as a short-term temperature check on how quickly the market might be willing to reopen the multiple after a shakeout, not a verdict on whether Super Micro Computer's run is over.

Image: Shutterstock