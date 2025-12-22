Webull Launches Monthly Deposit Match Amid Renewed Retail Trading Boom

Retail investors were pouring money back into U.S. markets this year at levels that rival, and in some segments exceed, the meme-stock boom of 2021, and trading platforms are racing to capture that momentum.

Webull is the latest to make its move, rolling out a monthly match bonus on deposits and transfers as retail flows pick up into year-end.

Market data shows individual investors have become a primary force behind this year's rally. Analysts estimate retail trader flows are running at nearly twice the five-year average and more than 50% above 2024 levels, with daily net inflows in the first half of the year around $1.3 billion, according to Vanda data cited by ARC Group. Reuters has also reported that retail participation in S&P 500 flows recently hit some of its highest levels in years, helping power the advance seen this year.

At the same time, ETFs are on pace for a record year, with U.S. inflows expected to reach roughly $1.3 trillion to $1.4 trillion in 2025, driven largely by steady individual buying even through periods of volatility.

That's shaping how brokers compete for assets.

Webull's 2% Match Offer

Webull's promotion offers a 2% cash match on qualifying deposits or transfers of at least $2,000, with the bonus paid out in equal monthly installments over one year, as long as the qualifying balance is maintained.

The offer is designed to appeal to traders looking to move cash into the market or consolidate assets ahead of 2026, particularly those who plan to stay active rather than park money short term.

The offer is available to new users who open a Webull account.

The year-end period has long been a battleground for brokerages, as investors reposition portfolios, harvest tax losses, and deploy fresh capital for the new year. In 2025, that fight is playing out against a backdrop of renewed retail engagement.

Unlike 2021's meme-driven surge, this cycle looks broader and more diversified. Flows are concentrated in ETFs and large-cap themes like AI and tech, alongside tactical trading in individual names.

For platforms like Webull, that creates an opening to win longer-term customers with incentives that boost starting capital while highlighting tools built for active trading.

Webull has positioned itself as a platform for hands-on investors, offering:

Commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs and options

Advanced charting and technical tools

Extended hours trading in premarket and after-hours sessions

Real-time data and customizable layouts across desktop and mobile

With retail flows back near record levels, platforms are betting that traders will be more willing to commit capital, especially when incentives add a small edge.

For investors planning to stay in the market through 2026, Webull's 2% match bonus offers a way to stretch deposited funds while accessing a platform built for active trading.

